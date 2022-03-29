Cloudy & breezy today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was our last day in the 60s for a while. Cooler temperatures are on the way as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Today will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy again, with sustained winds 10-20 mph and stronger gusts. While most of us will remain dry, a stray shower is possible today. Any rain that falls should be light and short lived. Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees below average, with highs only in the low 50s. We turn even colder as we head into the weekend, with freezing temperatures on the way Saturday night. If you are looking for highs in the 70s, those return again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO