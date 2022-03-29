ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy & breezy today

KWQC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation is ongoing, police said. The county said many areas appear to be...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Warm and Breezy Sunday

Warm and dry conditions start over tomorrow, with a chance of showers returning Monday evening and Tuesday morning. High pressure is building, allowing temperatures to warm up and sunny skies throughout the weekend. A warm front will be moving through tomorrow morning, which will bring temperatures up by 22 degrees! Temperatures will be in the low 60s! The winds will be breezy throughout the day, so this will make it feel a little cooler.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Mild, breezy at times Monday

Despite a cold front coming through Monday we'll still see temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50s. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Mainly cloudy & mild for Tuesday

Thunderstorms likely into Wednesday afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and mid to upper 30’s this morning. Sunny early with increasing clouds and a light rain chance late day. High in the upper 50’s. TUESDAY NIGHT. Showers possible tonight and likely overnight toward Daybreak. Low in the mid 40’s....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cloudy Breezy
KTVZ

Cloudy, with a chance for snow

Our cloudy skies say with us overnight Friday, with winds turning light out of the south. We will see a slight chance of showers by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 30s. The early-morning showers turn into a likelihood of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Westerly winds at 15-20 mph in the afternoon will gust to 30 mph. There will be some partial clearing Saturday night, but westerly winds will stay quite gusty and lows will dip into the 20s. Look for highs in the mid-40s Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies today with mid 70s; Storms possible Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got the chance of some strong storms by Wednesday making it an alert day!. · Cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 70s. · 80% chance of rain and storms Wednesday making it an alert day! Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
COLUMBIA, SC
KETV.com

Breezy, climbing into the 70s Wednesday

We'll climb into the 70s Wednesday with the help of gusty southwest winds. A cold front moves in by the evening which will bring cooler conditions for St. Patrick's Day. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Cloudy and rainy Saturday

Morning: Rain starts. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Rain. Low 40s. Evening: Rain stops. Low 40s. Tomorrow: Snow. Windy. High of 32. Rainfall continues this morning, lasting throughout the day as temperatures climb into the lower 40s by midday. Rainfall begins to end this evening, with a break of dry weather for a few hours into tonight. Low 31. Widespread snowfall begins early Sunday morning as an arctic front moves into the area. Following the front, lake-effect snow continues especially east of Lake Ontario at Tug Hill and higher elevations in the north country. Winds will be strong on Sunday blowing southeast down the Mohawk Valley. High of 32. Frigid temperatures Sunday night in the lower teens, however wind chill will make lows feel near 0 in most areas.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSMV

FIRST ALERT Forecast: Cool and cloudy today

Noticeably cooler and mostly cloudy today with temperatures staying in the low to mid 50s. It will be a breezy during the day, but dry. Sunday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine returning and temperatures in the upper 60s, close to 70, for the day. Temperatures climb into the mid...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

Breezy conditions through tomorrow

A trough of low pressure moved through overnight, bringing partly cloudy skies and some gusty winds overnight and into the morning hours. As that trough now moves out winds are settling down a bit. Gusts reached nearly 30mph in the Valley early this morning and well above that in the high desert.
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

Cool and breezy weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was our last day in the 60s for a while. Cooler temperatures are on the way as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Today will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy again, with sustained winds 10-20 mph and stronger gusts. While most of us will remain dry, a stray shower is possible today. Any rain that falls should be light and short lived. Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees below average, with highs only in the low 50s. We turn even colder as we head into the weekend, with freezing temperatures on the way Saturday night. If you are looking for highs in the 70s, those return again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KRQE News 13

Warm and breezy evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our May weather continues this evening. Highs have climbed into the upper 70s for Albuquerque, middle 70s for Santa Fe, and 90° for Roswell. This warmth is record-breaking for some cities and will continue another day before major changes begin. This evening, expect more clouds to build into the state as southwest wind speeds increase as well. They’ll stay somewhat elevated throughout the night giving us another mild start to our Monday. We’ll begin the day with a pocket of clear skies, but lower-level clouds will quickly arrive later in the afternoon from the southwest. Peak wind gusts will top 25-40 mph with red flag warnings in effect for our eastern counties. These strong winds will help us reach another day with late spring/early summer weather. Highs will rise to the middle 70s for the RGV, 90° for southeast NM, and upper 60s for Taos and Santa Fe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy