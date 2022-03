MISSOURI − The omicron BA.2 subvariant is presumed to be in Missouri, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services. The subvariant was detected in more than 10 sewersheds across the state, including in Columbia, Jefferson City and Eldon. DHSS released the wastewater sample data from the state's Sewershed Surveillance Project for the week ending March 14.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO