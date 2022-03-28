ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tiffany Haddish Checks ET Red Carpet Reporter Over Costume Comment: ‘This Is Dolce & Gabbana’

By Shamika Sanders
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLwCE_0esruuTS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIF93_0esruuTS00

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Listen, our favorite actors and actresses were not playing games at the Oscars, this year. From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, in a polarizing altercation that has broken the Internet — to a recently surfaced clip of Tiffany Haddish checking Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima after she made a comment about her “little costume change” — our faves were on one last night. Tiffany stopped to chat with Zima, who referred to her look as a “costume.”

Tiffany quickly quipped, “I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling.”

And that’s on that. Period.

Haddish pretty much owned the night with her fashion looks. Earlier in the day, she wore an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana gown , styled by Wayman + Micah, that topped our list for Oscars best-dressed.

“No one’s paying me. I paid for this. This is custom. Thank you,” she added. “This is not an act, this is my life. This is what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Tiffany has been serving looks all Oscars weekend. She wore a see-through velvet Laquan Smith minidress to Net-A-Porter’s pre-Oscar dinner , kicking off a weekend of fashionable festivities for the award show.

RELATED STORIES:

Tiffany Haddish Shut Instagram Down In A Sexy See-Through Laquan Smith Minidress

Red Carpet Rundown: 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Comments / 0

BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

234K+

Views

Related
Page Six

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wow on Oscars 2022 red carpet

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith looked as dashing and dramatic as ever while walking the Oscars 2022 red carpet. On Sunday, March 27, the “Magic Mike XXL” star turned heads in a glamorous emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown that only arrived Saturday, according to E!, which also dubbed the look “scuba couture.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Wears Luxury Pasties For Her Second Red Carpet of the Day

Lady Gaga is back on yet another red carpet, merely a few hours after making an appearance at the BAFTAs. Gaga arrived at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday evening in a unique ensemble custom-created by Gucci. Styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, the striking gown was made of multiple pieces, including black pasties, a black lace turtleneck shrug, and a pastel yellow skirt featuring a dramatic mermaid train adorned with sparkly sequins. For accessories, Gaga chose diamond earrings and a bracelet from Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Lauren Zima
Person
Chris Rock
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Neighborhood Talk
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Out with a bang! While the 2022 awards show circuit has been filled with fabulous fashion, the 94th annual Academy Awards clearly served up the best looks of the season.  From gorgeous dresses with timeless silhouettes to breakout trends that are sure to stay, the stars hit the Sunday, March 27, red carpet in some […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Zendaya Embraces Risky Business With Flawless Red Carpet Look at Oscars 2022

Watch: Oscar-Nominated Couples BREAKDOWN: Penelope Cruz, Javier & More!. Zendaya really said "business on the top, party on the bottom." The Spider-Man star had us feeling all kinds of euphoria when she stepped out onto the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. Zendaya embraced her reputation as fashion's It Girl while sporting a two-piece ensemble to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Plays With Pattern in a Floral Kimono With Black Patent Leather Dolce & Gabbana Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sequins and latex? Heidi Klum combines the two seamlessly. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a video on Instagram Friday that showed the model walking and posing in front of an ad for the company Afterparty that allows celebrities to host exclusive experiences for their biggest fans and supports within the world of NFT. For the outfit, Klum went with a beaded and sequined floral-print kimono outlined in a contrasting flower...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy