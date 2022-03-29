ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education budget goes to Senate Committee on Tuesday

Cover picture for the articlePolice found a baby that had been reported missing Monday...

Albany Herald

Freedom to Farm Act gets hearing in Senate committee

ATLANTA — Legislation aimed at protecting Georgia farmers from nuisance lawsuits drew support Monday from representatives of agribusiness and opposition from environmental advocates. The Freedom to Farm Act would replace a law the General Assembly passed in 1989. Under House Bill 1150, which the Georgia House passed early this...
GEORGIA STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Senate committee discussing medical marijuana legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday morning for Senate Bill 560, which would establish a market for regulated medical marijuana. With legislation introduced last week, SB 560 would provide licensure and regulation for the cultivation, processing, distribution, sale and...
KANSAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
Government
Arizona Mirror

Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee

Legislation which would make it illegal to film police officers within eight feet of them is closer to becoming law, despite concerns that it could hinder efforts to document misconduct. “We believe that this bill stacks the deck against the public check on officer misconduct,” Timothy Sparling, a lawyer and legislative advocate for Arizona Attorneys […] The post Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Bills providing exemptions to COVID vaccine rules face opposition in Senate committee

Bills that would bar government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and require private employers to grant religious exemptions continued to face pushback from business associations Wednesday. But the business groups and healthcare associations who testified against the bills during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment, said they’re […] The post Bills providing exemptions to COVID vaccine rules face opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers fast track abortion bill out of committee after heated debate

A rare effort to pull an abortion bill out of committee and fast-track it to the floor passed, but not without heated debate. "The bill doesn't have a committee statement. I don't know what the committee thought of it, who testified, it doesn't have a committee amendment and because of that it's going to end up being one of the most oppressive bills you could see in the United States," said Sen. Megan Hunt.
NEBRASKA STATE
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
WAFF

Sardis City missing baby found Tuesday

Pigs were on the loose in Hartselle. A Decatur woman bit an officer Saturday while resisting arrest. Digital Manager Wade Smith accepted the award on behalf of the 48 Digital Team, News Director Julie Szulczewski, and General Manager Jama Killingsworth. Bipartisan delegation urges Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado...
SARDIS CITY, AL
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate committee advances tax cut proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate Finance Committee cleared a bill that would reduce the income tax, cut grocery taxes and provide a six-month gas tax suspension. According to Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.), the amended House Bill 531 includes no tax increases or growth triggers, and it would be implemented in eight years. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s May primary likely to be delayed after Supreme Court tosses third GOP legislative redistricting plan: Capitol Letter

0 for 3: The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday night rejected Republicans’ proposed legislative redistricting maps for a third time as unconstitutional, a move that state legislative leaders have said likely will result in the May primary being delayed. As Andrew J. Tobias reports, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, along with the court’s three Democratic justices, held that even though the plan would have favored Republicans to win 54% of the overall seats in the state legislature (the same percentage as GOP statewide candidates won, on average, during the last 10 years), they found that “a disproportionate number of toss-up districts are labeled Democratic-leaning.”
OHIO STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Voter registration bill clears Senate committee

A bill to require Delaware cities and towns to use the state’s voter registration system for local elections overcame its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.  Under Senate Bill 233, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy Lockman, D-Wilmington, voters who live within town limits could vote in their municipal elections without having to register separately with both the state and the city.  The bill ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WAFF

Alabama’s attorney general testifies against Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall flew to Washington, D.C., Thursday to testify against the confirmation of federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Marshall, invited by members of the Republican minority on the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke on Capitol Hill regarding...
ALABAMA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Deposit Law Change Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — A proposal to revamp the law that requires a deposit on some bottles and cans has cleared a Senate subcommittee. Republican Senator Ken Rozenboom (ROH-zen-boom), of Oskaloosa, says one estimate finds the wholesale distributors of beer and pop keep as much as 48 million dollars annually from unredeemed deposits. His bill would have that money routed to the state instead and deposited in the Taxpayer Relief Fund. The Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association opposes the bill. The Iowa Beverage Association, which represents the distributors of non-alcoholic drinks, instead proposes the creation of a non-profit outside of state government that would manage the redemption system — and start charging the nickel deposit on bottles and cans of water, tea, and sports drinks.
DES MOINES, IA

