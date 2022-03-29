ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police to issue 20 initial 'Partygate' fines

By Daniel LEAL, -, Joe JACKSON, Tolga Akmen
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kj1K8_0esruJFv00
The 'partygate' allegations put Boris Johnson's job as UK prime minister in jeopardy /AFP

British police investigating breaches of coronavirus lockdown laws by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff in Downing Street announced Tuesday it would be issuing 20 initial fines.

London's Metropolitan Police said it would not be disclosing the number or identities of those being fined, but Johnson is reportedly not among those hit in the first wave of sanctions.

The news nevertheless risks reviving the so-called "partygate" scandal that left him fighting for political survival after a number of lawmakers from his ruling Conservatives called for his resignation.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations," the Met said in a statement, adding that its investigation was continuing.

"We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments," it added.

Because there was still a "significant amount" of evidence to be assessed, they did not rule out further action.

- Questions for Johnson -

The London force is investigating claims that Johnson and his Downing Street officials organised and attended at least a dozen alcohol-fuelled events in 2020 and 2021 that violated Britain's then-strict virus curbs.

Johnson has already apologised for the parties, which included Christmas celebrations -- and a drink-fuelled gathering the evening before Prince Philip's funeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVPbG_0esruJFv00
Johnson was hit with a string of revelations about lockdown-breaching parties at his Downing Street office /AFP

The prime minister, who initially denied any rule-breaking events had occurred in the complex where he lives and works, has consistently denied any personal wrongdoing.

But the 57-year-old faces a fine unless he can adequately explain why he appeared to attend some social gatherings when his government was telling the public that they were illegal.

His office confirmed last month that he had submitted his response to a police questionnaire on the matter, but sources have said he has not been interviewed in person by investigating officers.

His spokesman has previously said he will disclose any significant developments in the probe relating to the prime minister.

- Pressure eased -

The "Partygate" revelations and a steady stream of other scandals dating back to last year had left Johnson's position as prime minister hanging by a thread earlier this year.

The mood among some of his own MPs grew increasingly mutinous and his position was weaker than at any time since he became prime minister in 2019 on a wave of support for his populist Brexit agenda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UtDe_0esruJFv00
The police probe comes after an internal investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray /PRU/AFP

His opponents accused him of misleading parliament by insisting the Downing Street events were work-related and within the rules. Normally, ministers found to have misled other lawmakers are expected to resign.

A handful of his own Tory MPs publicly said they had no confidence in his leadership, and speculation grew that the 54 votes required to force a no-confidence vote to remove him as party leader and prime minister could be reached.

However, the launch of the police investigation in late January bought the embattled Johnson some time.

In recent weeks, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further eased the political pressure on him with the international crisis replacing "Partygate" in the daily headlines.

Johnson has tried to play a prominent role in the West's response, hosting near daily calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and sending the UK military aid to the eastern European country.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Civil service chief Simon Case ‘receives partygate questionnaire from police’

Boris Johnson had tasked the Cabinet Secretary with investigating the events, but now he has reportedly received questions from the Met. Head of the civil service Simon Case is reportedly among those to have received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaking parties. The Cabinet Secretary had been tasked...
U.K.
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Police#British Police#Russia#Metropolitan Police#Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Is the Irish Brexit row about to be solved? Boris Johnson enjoys the England versus Ireland rugby match at Twickenham with Irish premier Micheal Martin who says the Northern Ireland Protocol 'is working'

There were signs the Irish Brexit row may about to be solved after Boris Johnson enjoyed a cracking game of rugby with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin as England lost to Ireland today. It came after the two leaders spoke in London about the Ukraine crisis and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
The Independent

UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

Britain’s transport secretary on Friday vowed to force a ferry operator to reverse the illegal firing of almost 800 workers, saying the company’s “brazen and breathtaking” decision to intentionally break the law wouldn’t be allowed to stand.Grant Shapps said he would introduce a package of legislation next week that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.The legislation “will both close...
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

AFP

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy