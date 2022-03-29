ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Trillium Performing Youth to present 25-year reunion showcase

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiG52_0esruHUT00

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Trillium Performing Youth (TPY) at the Reunion Showcase April 8 and 9 at the historic Lewis Theatre.

Established as a performance group in 1997 by Trillium cofounder Beth White, TPY has provided free performances for public and private schools, residential homes for elderly, and regional festivals annually.

Current artistic director Carli Mareneck says, “TPY is a unique program for teenagers that uses dance as a platform to build discipline, trust and expansive expression and offers opportunities to work with professional choreographers from around the country.”

Trillium Performing Arts provides support and scholarships for the program.

The Reunion Showcase will feature dances performed by current TPY members as well as four TPY alumni who have pursued dance as a profession.

Alum Faith Levine joined the first TPY at age 15 and with support from White became the youngest choreographer to adjudicate for the West Virginia Dance Festival. She helped direct both TPY and the Alderson Dance Ensemble founded by Adrienne Biesemeyer.

After earning her bachelor of fine arts from the University of Utah, Levine taught at Portland State University. She now teaches at her own Pilates studio in Charlottesville, Va., and choreographs at colleges regionally. She will perform a new solo in the Reunion Showcase.

Laura Gorsuch also joined TPY at its inception in 1997. She went on to major in dance at Radford University and is now a counselor and dance teacher at St. Catherines in Richmond, Va. In addition, Gorsuch co-directs the RADAR dance company. The company was recently honored as the 2021 Best Professional Dance Company by the Richmond Dance Awards. Known for creating full length, conceptually driven concerts, the company also provides quality training to young dancers. RADAR will share three works from their repertoire.

Alum Ross Honaker began dancing with TPY in 2008 and earned his bachelor of fine arts at Virginia Commonwealth University. He then danced in New York City where he performed with dancer Doug Varone and dancers at BAM, VIVO Ballet and Arch 8 in Amsterdam.

This year he has enriched TPY as a teacher and choreographer and will perform a new solo in April. Honaker is a licensed massage therapist and recently opened Valley Health Massage in Lewisburg.

Cyan Maroney danced with both TPY and Alderson Dance Ensemble before earning her dance degree at Connecticut College. She went on to perform professionally with West Virginia Dance Company and Theater West Virginia. Although Maroney is no longer with us, Trillium still treasures her, and she will be remembered through a short film during the concert.

The showcase will conclude with a dance by Shannon Hummel, director of CORA Dance. Former TPY members are invited to join on stage during the final dance.

Shows will be Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.. For more information call 304-645-3003.

The post Trillium Performing Youth to present 25-year reunion showcase appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

ISU School of Performing Arts to present 'The Cherry Orchard'

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Cherry Orchard” on April 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Beverly B. Bistline Theatre in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center. In the wake of the...
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Alderson, WV
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

CSA's Youth Theatre Company set to perform 'The Little Mermaid'

Community School of the Arts Youth Theatre Company will perform "The Little Mermaid" on stage at the Arcbest Performing Arts Center in downtown Fort Smith. Based on the classic animated Disney film, "The Little Mermaid" is a charming love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems and Ariel needs the help of her friends, Flounder, Scuttle and Sebastian, to restore order under the sea.
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Film#Concert Dance#Dance Studio#Trillium Performing Youth#Wvdn#Trillium Performing Arts#The Reunion Showcase#The University Of Utah#Portland State University
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
Salem News Online

Local natives performing in YSU’s ‘Puffs’ presentation

YOUNGSTOWN – University Theatre in the Youngstown State University Department of Visual & Dramatic Arts, will open its final show of the 2021-2022 season with “Puffs, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” on Friday, April 1. “Puffs” is a 2015...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Skagit Valley Herald

Two area youth symphonies will perform Anacortes sixth-grader's work

Mozart wrote his first symphony at age eight. Dex Hong, an 11-year-old sixth-grader at Anacortes Middle School, is trailing just behind him. Dex’s “Sympony No. 1” is a featured piece of music in two upcoming concerts. The piece is included in the Fidalgo Youth Symphony and Mount...
ANACORTES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
The Lima News

Lima Area Youth Orchestra performs for students

LIMA — The Crouse Performance Hall once again reverberated with the sounds of the Lima Area Youth Symphony Orchestra. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the Orchestra presented a concert to about 800 area school children. LAYO is made up of 40 area high school students who rehearse...
LIMA, OH
operawire.com

Annalisa Stroppa, Javier Camarena & Alex Esposito Lead Donizetti Opera Festival’s 2022 Season

The Donizetti Opera Festival has announced its 2022 edition. The festival will present a new critical edition of “La favorite,” by Rebecca Harris Warrick from Ricordi. Music Director Riccardo Frizza will direct the operatic masterpiece. The production – newly co-produced with the Opéra National de Bordeaux – is directed by Valentina Carrasco with her team composed of Carles Berga and Peter van Praet for set designs. The production will star Annalisa Stroppa as Léonor, tenor Javier Camarena as Fernand, baritone Florian Sempey as Alphonse XI, and Evgeny Stavinsky as Barthazar.
PERFORMING ARTS
American Songwriter

Daryl Hall Talks New LP ‘BeforeAfter’

Daryl Hall has a new solo compilation album, due out Friday, April 1 and it’s called BeforeAfter. The skilled singer and hitmaker, who rose to fame in the 20th century with his pop duo Hall & Oates, talked about the new LP and much more with American Songwriter. For...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Dutch National Opera Announces New Chorus Master

The Dutch National Opera has announced that Edward Ananian-Cooper will be its new chorus master. His tenure will kick off during the 2022-23 season and he will take over for Ching-Lien Wu, who resigned from the company in April of 2021. An Austrian-Belgian with a double Masters in choral and...
PERFORMING ARTS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy