Rainelle, WV

Easter egg hunt set for April 16 in Rainelle

By WV Daily News
 1 day ago
RAINELLE (WVDN) – The town of Rainelle invites children to an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m.

The event will take place at Stonerise Nursing Home, 726 Pennsylvania Ave., Rainelle.

Children are advised to bring their Easter basket for the hunt. There will also be a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny.

For more information, call Rainelle Mayor Robin Williams at 304-661-2883

