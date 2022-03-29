Easter egg hunt set for April 16 in Rainelle

RAINELLE (WVDN) – The town of Rainelle invites children to an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m.

The event will take place at Stonerise Nursing Home, 726 Pennsylvania Ave., Rainelle.

Children are advised to bring their Easter basket for the hunt. There will also be a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny.

For more information, call Rainelle Mayor Robin Williams at 304-661-2883

