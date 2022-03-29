First Baptist Church of Rainelle presents drive-thru Easter Celebration April 9

RAINELLE (WVDN) – First Baptist Church of Rainelle will be hosting the second annual community Drive-Thru Easter Celebration on Saturday, April 9, between 2-4 p.m. Join them on an adventure to journey through the life of Christ. Begin at First Baptist Church of Rainelle to receive a detailed map. Travel through town to experience Easter. Several churches have come together to celebrate Jesus. Everyone is welcome. Everything is free. There will be giveaways, prizes, and much more. Contact the church at 304-438-6311 with any questions. First Baptist Church is located at 345 Seventh Street in Rainelle.

