Butler City Councilman Walter Dies

Pennsylvania’s infrastructure made national news back on Jan. 28 for all the wrong reasons when Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed. It was a scary scene that occurred during the early morning commute and involved a city bus and several cars. Luckily, there were no fatalities, but the event was an eye-opener that reinforced issues not just in the Keystone State, but around the country, when it comes to bridge upkeep. And, reportedly, more than 224,000 bridges in the country are in need of repair. Of those, 43,600 are considered “structurally deficient.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO