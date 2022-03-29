ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Butler City Councilman Walter Dies

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Butler City Councilman has passed away. Councilman Mike Walter died late Sunday at a Pittsburgh hospital as a result of a heart condition. Walter was elected to his first term on Council in 2015 and served as Director of Accounts and Finance into his second...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Fox 8

Roanoke councilman pleads no contest to embezzlement, steps down from seat on city council

UPDATE 5:29 p.m.: WFXR News learned that Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has stepped down from his seat on city council. Jeffrey Jr.’s forfeiture of his city council seat comes after being convicted of felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and pleading no contest to embezzling money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NEEO). He entered this plea on Thursday afternoon.
ROANOKE, VA
Mount Airy News

Councilman objects to land bid

City officials’ interest in a controversial site in the area of West Pine and Franklin streets has taken another twist, which will involve an attempt to buy property there. The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to authorize City Manager Stan Farmer or a designee to bid on a small, vacant lot adjoining the former Koozies property. It borders West Pine Street, located diagonally across that roadway from Mill Creek General Store.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Government
City
Butler, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Butler City#Council
PennLive.com

Pa.’s most traveled ‘structurally deficient’ bridge? Report reveals answer, where Keystone State ranks in bridges needing repair

Pennsylvania’s infrastructure made national news back on Jan. 28 for all the wrong reasons when Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed. It was a scary scene that occurred during the early morning commute and involved a city bus and several cars. Luckily, there were no fatalities, but the event was an eye-opener that reinforced issues not just in the Keystone State, but around the country, when it comes to bridge upkeep. And, reportedly, more than 224,000 bridges in the country are in need of repair. Of those, 43,600 are considered “structurally deficient.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Disabled former state trooper gets nearly $2M in lawsuit against agency

A federal judge awarded a former Pennsylvania state trooper nearly $2 million on Thursday after a jury found he was forced to retire because of a disability. Robert Newton, of Butler County, worked as a procurement and supply officer on permanent limited duty status because of a disability in his left arm.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Killed In Robinson Township House Fire

By: Briana Smith and Jessica Guay/KDKA-TV News ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman died and three people lost their home in a massive fire in Robinson Township. Intense flames started taking over the house on Helen Street just before 8 a.m. Monday. The victim who died was identified as 70-year-old Linda Lewis, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Neighbors who knew Lewis are devastated for her family. “She was an angel. I had her grandkids, I taught them in first grade, just beautiful people,” said neighbor Diana Mosur. (Photo Credit: Scott Danka/KDKA) Mosur, who lives a few doors down, said she was worried about...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy