Butler City Councilman Walter Dies

By: Briana Smith and Jessica Guay/KDKA-TV News
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman died and three people lost their home in a massive fire in Robinson Township.
Intense flames started taking over the house on Helen Street just before 8 a.m. Monday. The victim who died was identified as 70-year-old Linda Lewis, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Neighbors who knew Lewis are devastated for her family.
“She was an angel. I had her grandkids, I taught them in first grade, just beautiful people,” said neighbor Diana Mosur.
(Photo Credit: Scott Danka/KDKA)
Mosur, who lives a few doors down, said she was worried about...
Comments / 0