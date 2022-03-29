ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 charged after FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are behind bars after a FedEx driver was allegedly robbed and kidnapped in Memphis.

The incident happened Nov. 9, 2021.

Memphis Police responded to an aggravated robbery in the 7200 block of Egglston Street.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police he made a delivery on the street and returned to his truck, where he saw a man he had delivered a package to armed with a gun.

The man demanded the driver get in the FedEx truck and follow a silver SUV.

The driver was told to go to an area near Germantown Road and Callis Cut Off Road, police said.

The suspect then told the driver to park on the side of the road where the SUV was parked.

The suspect then took several packages out of the truck and loaded them into the SUV; the vehicle then fled in an unknown direction, the affidavit said.

Two days later, police developed Deangelo Smith as a suspect.

Smith was identified in a photo lineup.

On March 28, detectives attempted to locate Smith on his warrant.

A woman identified as Tiana Sandifer, 26, told officers she did not know Smith and that he was not there, police said.

Detectives searched the home and asked Sandifer if Smith was hiding in the attic, to which she replied, “No,” according to the affidavit.

Smith was then found in the attic.

He’s charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping, records show.

Sandifer is charged with two counts of Accessory After the Fact.

