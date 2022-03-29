ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Harrisburg mayor to run for State House against incumbent Patty Kim

By Lauren Rude
 1 day ago

(WHTM) — Former Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson has confirmed with abc27’s Alicia Richards that she will be running for the State House.

She will run in a district that now includes parts of Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. Patty Kim is the incumbent.

Thompson said she is in the process of going door to door to drum up support. Thomspon shared with Richards Monday night that she has missed politics and wants to get back into it.

For the past three years, she has been a chaplain at the Dauphin County Prison. Both prison reform and responsible gun laws are two of her top issues she plans to focus on if she is elected.

Comments / 10

Mark Simmons
19h ago

Linda Thompson.She actually passes out Bibles at Dauphin County Prison.She will never get a vote from me again after how she talked to my daughter at BEN FRANKLIN SCHOOL.

Reply
2
