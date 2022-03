PlayStation Spartacus may not have been officially announced yet, but if the rumors are true, it's got a big problem – access to Day One releases. While PlayStation gamers will no doubt snap up PlayStation's answer to Xbox Game Pass for PS4 and PS5, I do wonder whether Sony will have learned the right lessons from the rival service. With Microsoft's subscription service now almost five years old, whatever PlayStation does launch has a lot of catching up to do. But maybe it's Disney Plus that has the answer to some of its potential downfalls.

