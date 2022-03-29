ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi, and Iran, Kuwait FM says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

KUWAIT, March 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said on Tuesday that the Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a document on March 21 to develop the Durra gas field, which is expected to produce 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 84,000 barrels per day of condensates, according to statement by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Saudi Arabia executes three people while Boris Johnson discusses human rights abuses with leader Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh - as PM comes away without deal to increase Gulf oil production to lower UK petrol prices despite 'very productive' talks

Boris Johnson insisted he pressed Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman over his country's human rights abuses during a visit to the Gulf today - as Riyadh revealed it executed three more prisoners during the Prime Minister's short trip. Mr Johnson faced criticism over his decision to visit the autocratic state...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Tripartite
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 men on Saturday - more than during the whole of last year. The group - including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national - were convicted of "multiple heinous crimes", including terrorism, state news agency SPA said. Some were charged with belonging to the Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Says Thwarts Attack Aimed at Jeddah

(Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed a "hostile air target" which was aimed towards the Red Sea city of Jeddah, Saudi state media reported. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group had earlier attacked an Aramco distribution plant in Jeddah, after firing missiles...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy