Lafayette Parish, LA

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old found safe

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a 10-year-old runaway last seen Monday, March 28 has been located.

On Tuesday evening, LPSO stated that the child was found safe.

