Argus launches a new non-Russian diesel cargo assessment

LONDON (Reuters) - Price reporting agency Argus launched a new non-Russian diesel cargo assessment delivered into the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam (ARA) port complex, the agency said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

“The new price will represent fair market value of non-Russian diesel, providing buyers and sellers which do not wish to trade Russian diesel with an alternative benchmark value,” Argus said.

Russia has been a key supplier to Europe, accounting for up to 60% of diesel imported into the region each year, according to Argus.

The announcement came after competitor S&P Global Platts said last week its trading platform would allow participants to specify any restrictions on the origin of products, in a move that could make it easier for market players to boycott Russian oil.

On March 25, Platts said its assessments of European naphtha cargoes will no longer reflect Russia-origin product, effective immediately.