‘I am going to kill you’: Suspect lunges at Antioch neighbor with knife

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was charged Monday night after police said he assaulted a woman with a knife in Antioch.

According to a warrant, the incident happened at an apartment complex on Kothe Way on Feb. 15. Officers said the victim and Anthony Brown, 52, were in a verbal argument.

The victim reportedly told police Brown had been banging on her door, yelling for her to come out and confront him. Authorities said when the victim went outside, Brown was standing in front of her holding a knife, then lunged at her yelling, “I am going to kill you.”

The victim then allegedly ran back inside and called 911.

Brown was charged with aggravated assault.

