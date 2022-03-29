Dry pleasant conditions followed by late week changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning y’all! We are in for a really nice day with temps reaching near 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies. As you walk out the door, it feels a bit chilly, starting off in the low 40s before making that climb. More clouds will increase into the day ahead of our next system. This is likely to bring very gusty winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain between 1″-3″ to Kentucky on Tuesday in the afternoon and evening hours. Temps still stay well above average in the mid-60s till Thursday. By Thursday, the system should exit the region, but leave a little moisture in our atmosphere after for a couple of days. Not enough to cause widespread downpours, likely just a stary shower from time to time, most of us stay dry. From Friday to the weekend temps really fall. I’m talking highs in the mid to upper 40s. Hopefully, we clear out by then, but it will be chilly.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO