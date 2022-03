The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Ice Hockey team. Compiled by Dave Stewart. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: Collected 32 goals and 15 assists for 47 points to lead the Rams to a 24-0-1 record and repeat as FCIAC and CHSGHA championships… Had nine goals in five playoff games, including five in the state tournament… Scored twice in the CHAGHA final, including the game-winner in the third overtime, when New Canaan beat Darien 4-3… Finished career with 82 goals and 62 assists for 144 points.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO