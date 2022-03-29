Simpson Baseball Swept, Softball Sweeps

Record: 8-1 Classification: District 7-1A, first place. At a glance: Greg Wimberley has the Dixie County Bears in good shape with their 8-1 record that includes quality wins over Trenton and Gainesville. The Bears' lone loss of the season came against a talented Williston team, which is also included on this list. Although individual statistics were not available, Wimberley told The Sun prior to the season that senior Juliann Smith, junior Bria Hinkle and senior Madisyn Langford would be three impact players for Dixie County. Hinkle and Langford both spend time in the circle pitching for the Bears, which Wimberley felt would be one of Dixie County's strengths this season. To date, the Bears have four shutouts on the season.

