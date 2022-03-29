McCormick: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc. ASO, +7.83% stock soared 7.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The retailer posted net income of $141.8 million, or $1.57 per share, up from $91.5 million, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.61 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales of $1.808 billion were up from $1.597 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.762 billion. Comparable sales were up 13.1%, beating the FactSet consensus for 10.3% growth. "For the second consecutive year, Academy delivered record financial results," said Chief Executive Michael Mullican in a statement. For 2022, Academy is guiding for sales of $6.560 billion to $6.770 billion, a comparable sales decline of 1% to 4%, EPS of $6.55 to $7.10, and adjusted EPS of $6.70 to $7.25. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $6.686 billion, a comparable sales decline of 2.9%, and EPS of $6.14. Academy Sports stock has rallied 49.1% over the past year while the benchmark S&P 500 index.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO