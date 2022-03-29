ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Wreck sends two to hospital in Greenville

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A wreck in Muhlenberg County sent two...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill family

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man identified in fatal crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO. HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the roadway and a truck was off in […]
HENDERSON, KY
WBRE

Schuylkill County fire sends one resident to hospital

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brush fire ends with a house at a total loss and one person is hospitalized in Schuylkill County. According to officials, the fire engulfed a residence on Skyhigh Lane in West Penn Township around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say one resident suffered 2nd-degree burns and was taken […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Forsyth County News

Two Dawsonville women dead after north Forsyth wreck

Two Dawsonville women were killed in a head-on wreck in north Forsyth County on Tuesday, March 22. According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a head-on collision between a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Bannister and Mockingbird roads. The driver of the Honda, Jessica James, 36, of Dawsonville was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger in the Hyundai, Sarah Decoteau, 38, of Dawsonville, was produced dead after being transported by Life Flight to an area hospital.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Greenville, KY
Crime & Safety
Muhlenberg County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Muhlenberg County, KY
Accidents
County
Muhlenberg County, KY
WALB 10

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia. Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26. He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying...
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#Wreck#Muhlenberg Co#Wfie
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for dealing drugs to children

SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested for dealing alcohol and drugs to minors in Kentucky. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Joseph Gembrowski was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 for soliciting underaged children with alcohol and drugs. Mr. Gembrowski was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of […]
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men — Terry and Michael — had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
AUGUSTA, KY
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WKRC

1 killed, 2 injured in Boone County crash

UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - One person was killed and two others, including a child, injured in a crash in Union on Sunday night. It happened around 7:30 on US 42 near Ransom Drive. Police said a man was driving westbound on US 42 and passing the intersection with Ransom Drive when he ran off the right side of the roadway. He tried to correct his vehicle back onto the roadway, but ended up overcorrecting and causing his vehicle to cross the center line and into oncoming traffic. His vehicle then t-boned a car driven by 46-year-old Charles Smith of Union.
UNION, KY
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling pit bull sends postal worker to the hospital

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) A U.S. postal worker was taken to Wheeling Hospital for a dog bite Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio County Animal Control rushed to the scene in Warwood where they tell 7NEWS a pit bull bit the mail carrier so badly on her arm that she was taken to the hospital for her […]
WHEELING, WV
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Two in Owensboro arrested on drug charges

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that some drugs have been found in a house connected to two people. DCSO says that on March 15 around 2:49 p.m., the DCSO, the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Task Force (HIDTA), the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Owensboro Police Department (OPD), Homeland Security Investigations […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. longtime WKYT news director has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some sad news for us here at WKYT, former longtime news director Jim Ogle has died. He worked in broadcasting for more than 30 years, including 12 years leading the news operation at WKYT from 1994 to 2006. During that time, our newscast schedule was significantly...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy