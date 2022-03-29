ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sumitomo Metal sees global nickel demand for battery use at 410,000 in 2022

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boNpP_0esrnGQh00
Tesla cars are seen parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Global demand for nickel used in batteries is expected to rise more than 20% this year on solid demand for electric vehicles (EVs), Japan's biggest smelter of the metal Sumitomo Metal Mining (5713.T) said on Tuesday.

Sumitomo Metal, which supplies cathode materials for the Panasonic (6752.T) lithium-ion batteries used in Tesla (TSLA.O) EVs, said demand for nickel used in rechargeable batteries will climb to more than 410,000 tonnes in 2022 from nearly 330,000 tonnes in 2021.

Nickel is mainly used in stainless steelmaking, but is also a vital ingredient for the lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs, where demand is set to accelerate over coming years.

"Nickel demand for EVs is growing much faster than we had expected a year ago," Yusuke Niwa, general manager of Sumitomo Metal's nickel sales and raw materials department, told reporters.

But higher nickel prices may erode demand in the long term as companies will work to use less nickel or develop nickel-less batteries, he said.

Sumitomo Metal also predicted that the global nickel market deficit will narrow to 68,000 tonnes this year from 135,000 tonnes in 2021 as output of nickel pig iron (NPI) in Indonesia is expected to grow to more than 1 million tonnes.

Global demand for nickel is seen increasing by 8.4% in 2022 to 2.999 million tonnes, while supply is expected to climb by 11.4% to 2.931 million tonnes.

Japan's nickel demand is projected to rise 0.2% to 170,400 tonnes, while supply is forecast to increase 1.6% to 168,800 tonnes.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Report: Stellantis And LGES's Battery Plant Might Be Built In Canada

In October 2021, Stellantis and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution announced a plan to build a new joint venture EV battery gigafactory in North America. According to Bloomberg News (via Automotive News Canada), the battery cell plant will be built in Windsor-Essex County, Ontario, Canada, but it's still unofficial info.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: Swapping electric car batteries since the Gilded Age

March 25 (Reuters) - Battery swapping - replacing a depleted battery with a freshly charged one - is not new: The first experiments with exchanging batteries in electric cars date to America's Gilded Age in the late 1890s, according to industrial historian David A. Kirsch. Here is a timeline of...
CARS
Reuters

Inside China's electric drive for swappable car batteries

DETROIT/BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - A year ago Tesla dismissed the alternative path of electric car battery swapping as "riddled with problems and not suitable for widescale use". It seems Beijing disagrees. In fact, China is pushing hard for swappable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) as a supplement to regular...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rechargeable Batteries#Nickel#Lithium Ion Battery#Sumitomo Metal Mining#Evs#Sumitomo Metal#Npi
Freethink

Is the Salton Sea hiding enough lithium to power America?

As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, electric vehicles are becoming more ubiquitous. But despite their environmental benefits, they still have a price. The batteries that power them rely on a limited resource: lithium. But some say California’s so-called “Lithium Valley” could be a vast powerhouse for the next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Stellantis plans to build an EV battery plant in the US

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in the US. The news came out of an announcement Wednesday that the automaker would invest $4.1 billion on a new battery facility in Canada, along with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Maersk to deploy 300 Einride electric trucks

Less than six months after opening a U.S. operation and launching initial pilots in North America, Swedish freight technology company Einride has inked a deal with global transportation provider A.P. Møller – Maersk. The five-year agreement calls for Maersk to deploy 300 Einride Class 8 electric trucks (E-trucks),...
ECONOMY
RideApart

Next-Gen Ola Electric Scooter To Boast Extreme Fast Charging Tech

Ola Electric has been making waves in the EV industry both in its home country of India and around the world. The startup presented the world with some lofty goals. Among which includes a vast network of fast chargers in India called the Hypercharger network, which would consist of more than 100,000 charging stations. On top of that, it also aims to be the biggest EV maker on the planet, producing 2,000,000 electric vehicles per year.
CARS
electrek.co

LG announces a $1.7B ramp-up, 1,200 new jobs, at its Michigan EV battery factory

LG Energy Solution is investing $1.7 billion and creating 1,200 jobs at its existing EV battery factory in Holland, Michigan. The expansion of the factory will quintuple its capacity to produce EV battery components. The company made its announcement yesterday alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Governor Gretchen Whitmer...
HOLLAND, MI
scitechdaily.com

New Quantum Technology To Make Charging Electric Cars As Fast as Pumping Gas

Quantum charging will cut the charging time of electric vehicles from ten hours to three minutes. Whether it’s photovoltaics or fusion, sooner or later, human civilization must turn to renewable energies. This is deemed inevitable considering the ever-growing energy demands of humanity and the finite nature of fossil fuels. As such, much research has been pursued in order to develop alternative sources of energy, most of which utilize electricity as the main energy carrier. The extensive R&D in renewables has been accompanied by gradual societal changes as the world adopted new products and devices running on renewables. The most striking change as of recently is the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. While they were hardly seen on the roads even 10 years ago, now millions of electric cars are being sold annually. The electric car market is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, and it helped propel Elon Musk to become the wealthiest man in the world.
CARS
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium rebounds on China hopes; LME nickel slides limit down

(Adds analyst comments and LONDON dateline, update prices) March 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium and other industrial metals prices climbed on Wednesday on hopes of more stimulus in China, while nickel resumed trading by sliding to its lower limit. Three-month aluminium on the LME rose 2.1% to $3,345.50 a tonne by...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-Nickel jumps to daily limits on supply worries; aluminium retreats

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Nickel prices surged to their price limits on Thursday, spurred by persistent worries about supply because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible short-covering in thin trading volumes. Aluminium, which is also produced in Russia, gave up early gains. Trading in other base metals was lacklustre...
INDUSTRY
Smithonian

Mining Lithium for Electric Vehicle Batteries May Threaten Flamingos, a Study Finds

Lithium is a key material to help power phones, laptops and electric vehicles. The demand for it has increased by about 8.9 percent annually, per the Harvard International Review, and will likely continue rising as electric vehicles take over the roads as an attempt to curb carbon emissions and reduce the effects of climate change.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-Base metals gain; LME nickel trading resumption in focus

March 16 (Reuters) - Most base metals rose on Wednesday as supply concerns and hopes of more stimulus in top consumer China underpinned the market, with traders awaiting the resumption of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) later in the day. Three-month aluminium on the LME rose 2%...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy