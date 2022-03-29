Man wanted in connection to sexual abuse inside Prospect Park station

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect in connection to a sexual abuse report in Brooklyn.

The incident took place Thursday at around 7:10 a.m. inside of the Prospect Park station.

Police report a 23-year-old woman was walking down the staircase toward the southbound Q train when a man grabbed her from behind and threw her against the bars that separate the steps from the platform. Officers say the suspect placed his hand over the victim's mouth and began to forcibly rip at her clothing while brushing against her breasts.

The man fled when another individual came walking by. The victim was not physically injured.