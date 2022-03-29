WEATHER TO WATCH: Potential wintry mix for Wednesday, thunderstorms for Thursday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see cold temperatures before a potential wintry mix for Wednesday. Thursday may see strong thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold with a midday wintry mix. Highs from the low- to mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and possible strong thunderstorms. A warmer day with highs from the mid- to upper-60s, winds south from 15 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and possible thunderstorms, lows around the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, slight chance of a passing shower. Highs from the mid- to upper-50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, highs around the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Highs around the mid-50s.