New York City, NY

WEATHER TO WATCH: Potential wintry mix for Wednesday, thunderstorms for Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see cold temperatures before a potential wintry mix for Wednesday. Thursday may see strong thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold with a midday wintry mix. Highs from the low- to mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and possible strong thunderstorms. A warmer day with highs from the mid- to upper-60s, winds south from 15 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and possible thunderstorms, lows around the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, slight chance of a passing shower. Highs from the mid- to upper-50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, highs around the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Highs around the mid-50s.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

