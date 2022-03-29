Kale Tahini Pasta | Justine Snacks

Driven by my perpetual craving for the delicate yet hearty Afghan dumplings known as mantu, I recently stumbled across Afghan pasta (also called Afghan macaroni). It features all the same flavors I’ve come to know and love from enjoying mantu at dinner parties and in restaurants but requires far fewer dishes and way less time, making it manageable for a low-key iftar or other dinner party. This version features a deeply savory meat sauce spiced with cumin and coriander and is topped with a garlicky, minty yogurt sauce. I love using pappardelle, but feel free to use rigatoni, penne, or any other pasta shape that loves a thick meat sauce. —Zaynab Issa.
