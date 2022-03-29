Kale Tahini Pasta | Justine Snacks

Americans love chicken parmesan. According to Paesana, the original chicken parmesan stems from a dish called melanzane alla Parmigiana, also known as eggplant parmesan. When Italians moved to America, they discovered that cuts of chicken had a much lower price tag than in the Old World, and many proteins entered the canon of Italian-American cuisine as a result. One of these transformations occurred with eggplant parmesan, and chefs switched out the vegetable for cuts of chicken. The new take on the dish took off, and had entered cookbooks and standard menus by the 1950's.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO