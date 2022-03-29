Banijay France Nabs ‘Guess My Age’ Format Producer Tooco

Click here to read the full article.

Banijay has acquired Tooco , the production banner behind the non-scripted hit “Guess My Age,” to further bolster its French outpost.

Under the pact, Tooco will be part of the Banijay France brand and will focus on originating concepts for the French and international markets.

Tooco, spearheaded by Aurélien Lipiansky and Mikaël Moreau, has been delivering popular French formats, such as Le club des invincibles, produced with Banijay’s Air Production; and Guess My Age which has so far travelled to 22 countries, including Italy, Spain, and Germany. Tooco has several game shows at pilot stage across the U.K., Italy and France.

Since launching in 2015, the label has produced a wide range of shows spanning game shows, entertainment, factual entertainment, and reality TV.

“Mikaël and I are proud to be joining Banijay, which has long understood the importance of investing in French format creation, and we hope to benefit from the power and sales force of the group internationally to travel our ideas worldwide,” said Lipiansky.

François de Brugada , Banijay France president, said “Tooco is a fantastic addition to our French portfolio.”

De Brugada described Lipiansky and Moreau as being “among the best format creators in our country.” He said Banijay’s “brands have long transcended borders, and we have no doubt, with these two, there is a new generation of hits just on the horizon.”

Banijay boasts a network of over 120 production labels. Banijay Rights will act on the company’s behalf to distribute its content.