ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oscars criticized for leaving Bob Saget out of In Memoriam segment

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXIOe_0esrlTaU00

( The Hill ) – The Will Smith slap wasn’t the only moment that spurred controversy at Sunday night’s Oscars.

Social media users were quick to notice that the beloved late actor Bob Saget , known for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House” and the recent reboot “Fuller House,” was not included in the “In Memoriam” portion of the show.

While predominantly a television actor, Saget was involved in a few movies, including as a director for the 1998 comedy “Dirty Work” with Norm Macdonald. Saget died in January from head trauma.

Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review

Despite the segment’s focus on those with film careers, many were upset by Saget’s omission.

“Actually leaving Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam was the most outrageous part of the Oscars,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing , “I don’t know about you all but the biggest controversy is… The #AcademyAwards left Bob Saget out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.”

The segment, which some criticized for being seemingly upbeat, did honor Halyna Hutchins . The late cinematographer was killed in a shooting on the set of “Rust” after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a gun holding a “suspected live round.”

What did Chris Rock say before Will Smith slapped him?

Baldwin and the film’s other producers are facing several lawsuits over the shooting.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said during a December interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

16-year-old boy choked, robbed in Bronx subway station, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man choked a 16-year-old before stealing his cellphone inside a train station in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect sneaked up on the boy from behind on a staircase between the mezzanine and northbound No. 4 train platform at the Mosholu Parkway […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

What cultural consequences could Will Smith face after Chris Rock slap?

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — It was the slap heard around the world. Will Smith walked onto the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre Sunday evening and smacked Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — a jarring interruption to Hollywood’s biggest award ceremony. Moments later, Smith won the Best […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Bob Saget seen smiling hours before death in final fan photo

Bob Saget appeared to be in good spirits just hours before his unexpected death at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton in January, according to a fan photo taken outside the hotel. Hotel valet Orlando Nunez says he met the “Full House” actor as he returned from a gig over two hours away. Nunez asked for a photo, and despite the late hour, Saget obliged.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Will Smith
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Chris Rock
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Oscar Slap: “There Are Big Consequences Because Nobody Is OK With What Happened”

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of ABC’s The View and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors, said today that she accepts Will Smith’s apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, but she added: “There are consequences. There are big consequences because nobody is OK with what happened. Nobody, nobody, nobody.” Goldberg also explained why producers did not publicly console Rock during the telecast and said she supported producer Will Packer’s decision to not eject Smith from the event. Watch the entire View segment below. Hollywood Reacts To The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Memoriam#Lawsuits#Academyawards#Rust
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Reunite On His Radio Show 9 Years After Split — Watch

The exes got along well while Julianne Hough and her brother Derek stopped by ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ almost a decade after Ryan and Julianne’s breakup. Who says exes can’t get along? Ryan Seacrest, 47, and his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, 33, had a great rapport with each other when the former Dancing With The Stars judge was a guest on Ryan’s SiriusXM show on Friday March 4. Julianne was a guest along with her brother Derek, 36, to discuss the siblings’ upcoming Oscar salute, but Ryan’s co-hosts couldn’t resist discussing the American Idol host’s past relationship with Julianne.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Fans Will Be Able To Stream Chris Rock, Jim Carrey And More Paying Tribute To Bob Saget In Special Memorial Show

From the moment the news broke about Bob Saget’s tragic death in January, his friends in the world of television and comedy have been paying tribute to the comedian. The likes of Pete Davidson, Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey immediately posted to social media about their friend. His Full House family rallied around his real-life family. A star-studded, post-funeral “punk rock shiva” was held at Los Angeles’ The Comedy Store, followed by a second night of celebration at the legendary club. Now it’s been announced that the special memorial show will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.
MUSIC
E! News

Why Ryan Seacrest Swears It's Not "Awkward" Interviewing Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough

Watch: Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Dish on Working as BFFs. Only Ryan Seacrest can make talking to an ex look easy. On March 4, the host of iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest had the opportunity to chat with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough for their new ABC special. And while some fans—including his co-hosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad—may have predicted some tension between Ryan and his ex-girlfriend, it just wasn't the case.
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

PIX11

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy