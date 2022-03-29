ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

81 NB still closed after chain-reaction crash in Pennsylvania

By Nicole Rogers
 1 day ago

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 northbound is still closed Tuesday morning after a deadly pile-up in Schuylkill County involving more than 50 cars.

Pile-up reactions in Schuylkill County

Monday morning a snow squall led to white-out conditions and slick roads leaving drivers in a dangerous situation which then led to a multi-car pile-up. State troopers say more than 50 cars were involved in this major crash. Smoke was billowing from the scene.

Officials say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Some by ambulance and some via helicopter. The people who were not injured were taken to the Wegman’s Distribution Center in the nearby Highbridge Business Park and then taken to the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville to be reunited with family members. Eyewitness News spoke with those involved in the crash . One woman says it was frightening.

“I couldn’t see anything I was just hearing banging around me. Then I heard a really loud boom that’s when black smoke came up from the tanker truck that blew up, that’s when I knew it was really bad,” said Lillie Weaver, Hershey.

I-81 northbound is currently closed from mile marker 107 to 119. There is a five mile detour that goes through Pottsville onto Route 61.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you as information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

