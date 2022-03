Driving on a Michigan road, there's a good chance you will find either an orange construction barrel or roadkill. Sometimes you might see both. I've not only had the scary experience of having a deer run in front of my car while I was driving, but I've also had a deer run into the side of my car while driving and dent in my driver's side door so bad that it wouldn't open, and I had to exit through the passenger door side.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO