Police: 4 teens caught after Indiana Statehouse vandalized
State police have turned over four teenagers to their parents after several offices in the Indiana Statehouse were vandalized. WRTV-TV reports Monday that...www.wfyi.org
State police have turned over four teenagers to their parents after several offices in the Indiana Statehouse were vandalized. WRTV-TV reports Monday that...www.wfyi.org
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 1