ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Minecraft might be getting ray tracing on Xbox Series X very soon

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Minecraft could be getting a ray tracing update on Xbox Series X very shortly. Yesterday, The Verge reporter Tom Warren revealed that the early Preview version of Minecraft on Xbox Series X and S had been updated with an option for ray tracing. The new version of Minecraft, which is only...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Ray Tracing#Video Game#Verge#Minecraft Preview#Xbox Insiders#Xbox Preview#Nvidia Dlss#Minecraft House
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix is getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS that’s available as part of its lineup. This Is A True Story is an educational role-playing game created to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
GamesRadar+

Demeo: PC Edition brings the acclaimed VR tabletop fantasy game to life in Steam Early Access this April

You can now wishlist Demeo: PC Edition on Steam ahead of its launch into Steam Early Access on April 7, developer Resolution Games has announced. Demeo arrived in 2021 as a VR exclusive, a tabletop adventure game that sought to better capture the spirit of gathering with your friends for a D&D-style fantasy campaign. On April 7, those without the equipment (or space) to get virtual reality setup will have the opportunity to get in on the action, with Demeo completely rebuilt from the ground up of more traditional play on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Adorable puzzle game LEGO Bricktales revealed at the Future Games Show

Lego Bricktales was announced at the Future Games Show – Spring Showcase, and it might just be one of the most highly-anticipated puzzle games of the year. Arriving as a partnership between Clockstone, the developer behind the Bridge Constructor series, Thunderful, and the LEGO Group, Lego Bricktales will use some truly stunning dioramas to unlock and showcase your creativity.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online PS5 & Xbox Series X: How to Use the Career Builder

If you're new to GTA Online, you may feel intimidated by the fact that you're jumping into a game that has been evolving for almost a decade. GTA Online started as nothing more than a game where players could do some petty crimes, races, and buy apartments and cars. It was very simple and straightforward, but over time, it has evolved into a complex and layered gangster's paradise. There are now grand-scale heists that range from big bank robberies to preventing world-ending events, multiple shady businesses to run, and much more. It's daunting to start now, but Rockstar has made sure newcomers who picked up the game on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 can ease into it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA 5 Feature Discovered in PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions

GTA 5 is out on its third set of consoles this week, with Rockstar Games bringing the latest Grand Theft Auto game and GTA Online to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in an "expanded and enhanced" form. When Rockstar Games brought the game to PS4 and Xbox One, it substantially improved and refined the game and added a first-person mode. The upgrades and additions this time around aren't as substantial, but that doesn't mean there aren't any. The biggest of improvements and additions have been advertised to death, but some have flown under the radar. For example. the Rockstar Editor now has motion blur, though unfortunately this has not been accompanied by 4K rendering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series S Is On Sale for $30 Off, Series X In Stock

Today is a good day for anyone that is interested in picking up an Xbox Series X/S but has missed out on previous restocks. For starters, Newegg is slashing the price on an Xbox Series S by $30 to $270 when you use the promo code 93XSR25 at checkout. That deal probably won't last through the day, but the good news is that you have a backup at Walmart – for a little while at least.
RETAIL
GamesRadar+

One Piece JRPG out this year looks like a pirate's Dragon Quest

One Piece Odyssey is the next game in the popular manga's ever-expanding spinoff library, and at first glance, it looks like a Straw Hat Pirate take on Dragon Quest. Bandai Namco announced the game earlier today and confirmed a 2022 release date for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Like many popular anime and manga, One Piece already has a massive roster of middling-to-bad tie-in games, but unlike most of them, One Piece Odyssey apparently isn't a generic brawler or fighting game. Instead, it's being pitched as a full-fat JRPG that's been in the works for "many years," which is already more promising than the usual anime fare.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy