Louisville, KY

Man Indicted For Mayoral Murder Attempt

 1 day ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who police say fired a handgun at a Louisville mayoral candidate has been...

iheart.com

Troy Man Arrested For Shooting And Killing His Younger Brother

A Troy man has been arrested on a murder charge after being accused of killing his younger brother. Officers took 21-year-old Jatae Gourrier-Lewis into custody Sunday and say he was the person who shot and killed 16-year-old Jaylin Gourrier-Lewis on Fifth Avenue near 105th Street back February 9th. Police haven't revealed information about the motive or circumstances that led up to the homicide. If convicted, Gourrier-Lewis could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Ex-wife, another man murdered ex-NBA player, dumped gun in Mississippi lake, prosecutors say at trial

The gunshot-filled 911 call came into a Tennessee police department just after midnight on July 19, 2010, from the cell phone of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Wright was lured to a road next to a field by his ex-wife and another man charged with killing him, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a jury Tuesday. Wright’s call had reached the police department in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis, and the pop-pop-pop of gunshots rang out over the line.
MEMPHIS, TN
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Times Daily

Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
HOMELESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Harmony Montgomery case: Indictments returned against father and his wife

MANCHESTER, NH — A New Hampshire grand jury has returned indictments in the high-profile case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery. The girl’s father Adam Montgomery, was indicted on the felony charge of Second Degree Assault, related to the case. The indictment alleges that on July 1 and July 22, 2019 Montgomery “did knowingly cause bodily injury to H.M., a child under the age of 13, by striking her in the face.”
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

