Cape Coral, FL

Investigation into fatal crash on Del Prado & Veterans continues

By WFTX Digital Team
 1 day ago
Multiple agencies assisted in a crash that resulted in a single fatality early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. on Del Prado Blvd., just north of Veterans Pkwy. near Coralwood Plaza.

First responders from Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lee County responded, performing traffic control and investigating the crash itself.

Southbound lanes were fully reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

An investigation into the crash continues.

#Traffic Control#Prado#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Del Prado Veterans
