Investigation into fatal crash on Del Prado & Veterans continues

Multiple agencies assisted in a crash that resulted in a single fatality early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. on Del Prado Blvd., just north of Veterans Pkwy. near Coralwood Plaza.

First responders from Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lee County responded, performing traffic control and investigating the crash itself.

Southbound lanes were fully reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

An investigation into the crash continues.

