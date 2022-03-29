Death Investigation In Grayson County

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
Indiana State Police Conducting Death InvestigationSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police is conducting a death investigation after the body of a Fort Wayne man was discovered earlier today laying alongside County Road 700 East in rural Whitley County.
Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters' drummer, died on Friday night in Bogata, Colombia, and local police believe it could be drug-related. While there hasn't been enough time to establish an official cause of death, Metropolitan Police of Bogota officials have talked to "those close to him," who gave them reason to believe drugs could be involved. Per The Mirror, authorities issued this statement to Colombian outlets: "The cause of death has yet to be established. According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs."
A former Tennessee nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty Friday of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.
A 22-year-old soldier from Arkansas has been arrested by authorities in Louisiana, where he's accused of raping a college student. Desmond Saine was taken into custody Thursday on one count of third-degree rape by officers from the Louisiana State University Police Department, PEOPLE confirms through online records. The alleged rape...
Car thefts these days are out of control. Groups of professional thieves have been targeting all kinds of valuable rides, especially Dodge muscle cars, and they must be making a killing. All over the nation, Challengers and Chargers are getting swiped and either stripped of their parts before being dumped, taken on joyrides/used to commit crimes, or being shipped off elsewhere to be sold to someone else for a “deal.” And while we often assume the rides kept whole are taken to another country, sometimes they stay right here in the United States. Thanks to law enforcement in Texas, one such case has been blown wide open.
First responders reportedly cut a hanging victim down from a tree in Elizabeth Tuesday, March 29. Police were called to 4th and Marshall streets on reports of suspicious activity when they found the individual around 10 p.m., according to RLS Media and developing reports. Police did not immediately return Daily...
The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
