How to Watch the 2022 Women's Final Four

Take a first look at the Final Four as South Carolina women’s basketball now knows it will play Louisville at 7:00 pm Friday. The matchup that immediately catches my eye is Destanni Henderson versus Hailey Van Lith. Both players earned first-team all-conference honors this season, and Henderson was an honorable mention All-American. Both players have also stepped up their play in the Tournament. Van Lith became the first Cardinal player to score 20 points in four straight tournament games, while Henderson has been dialed in defensively. Van Lith has more scoring responsibility than Henderson, and Louisville spread out the playmaking responsibilities. It’s possible Zia Cooke or reserves Bree Hall and Saniya Rivers could guard Van Lith as well.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO