Food Fare: Branching out on the pasta tree — corn and oat noodles

By Frank Brown Cloud and Kirstin Milks
The Herald-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKdIu_0esrjDvM00

Each spring, while other people are filling out their brackets listing college basketball teams, my spouse, Kirstin, asks her students to complete brackets for an event called “March Mammal Madness.”

It is, as far as I can tell, rather like a role-playing game, inspired by, but in no way affiliated with, the yearly NCAA basketball tournaments. In March Mammal Madness, biologists describe what might happen if specific animals were competing for the same patch of territory.

Previous Food Fare:Recipe details appreciated when trying a new dish

My family eats entirely plant-based meals, but not every animal has that luxury. A coyote can’t drive to Kroger and buy canned beans — not to mention the agony of trying to open cans without opposable thumbs! March Mammal Madness is more dangerous than basketball. Some competitors get eaten.

But there are many other strategies that animals could take in order to thrive in our world. Yes, predators stalk most ecosystems, but some herbivores like bighorn sheep are too dangerous to attack. And sometimes little creatures win: in a human-dominated world, the most successful species are often those who expand their populations so rapidly that their lineage endures even if each individual faces abundant day-to-day risks, like our town’s rabbits and squirrels.

March Mammal Madness favors strength and aggression, though. In these imaginary contests, animals win only through intimidation or violence. This hardly seems fair: after three rounds, a team of prairie dogs would be expected to compete against lions!

But the doomed prairie dogs are actually amazing animals. Prairie dogs establish highly cooperative colonies. They communicate with a system of whistles that includes both nouns and adjectives. They live in networks of underground tunnels that are built over generations.

In the presence of a third competitor, like homo sapiens, the prairie dogs would be more likely to endure than a pride of lions!

More Food Fare: Little extras can give ordinary meals super powers

Instead, the prairie dogs were eliminated in the first round. The scientists describing their encounter imagined that one prairie dog was trampled underfoot while the rest scattered, searching for safety.

March Mammal Madness also included lichen as a competitor. Please bear with me, because of course lichen are not mammals, nor animals, nor even a species — we use the word “lichen” to describe teamwork between many types of algae and fungi.

Not only do lichen send a great moral message about the power of cooperation, they can even eat rocks! I’m trying not to feel inspired — hopefully you will never see my spouse or me include a recipe for tasty fried rocks in this column — but it’s hard not to feel awed by organisms who can munch through mountains.

In their battle with a walrus, though, the lichen stood no chance.

(As it happens, an educator at the annual Maple Syrup Day festival at Bradford Woods recently told my family that all green-hued lichen are edible. My eldest now really wants to try some. This idea fills me with dread, much like when my spouse asked me to cook banana peels. Hopefully you won’t read a future column titled “Lichen at Lunchtime!”)

I like the idea of the March Mammal Madness event: anything to help people learn more about the creatures with whom we share our planet. But it makes me sad to see only a single strategy celebrated.

And yet, I’ve done something quite similar with my approach to noodles. I learned about Italian-style noodles growing up; they were delicious; I cooked them repeatedly. During college and graduate school, I branched into ramen noodles, but that’s still a wheat-based pasta.

Apparently, there are many other types. At the B-town International Market, 2901 E. Covenanter Drive, I was recently goaded by my children into purchasing corn noodles and oat noodles. Both these varieties also happen to be gluten-free, if that’s of concern to you, but I believe my family embarked on the experiment mostly in the spirit of culinary adventure.

Or maybe my 5-year-old was just excited when she recognized the word “corn” — one of her dinnertime favorites — on the packaging. She’s at an age where it’s difficult to get a straight-forward answer out of her, since so many explanations veer toward the fantastical: “King Kong would eat corn!”

Both these types of noodles work well for single-serving noodle soups — boil a few cups of salted, seasoned water, simmer the noodles for five or 10 minutes, then add vegetables for the final 30 seconds or so. Essentially the same as cooking ramen, although I imagine that these other types are somewhat healthier.

They’re also amenable to family-style meals. When we cook pasta, sometimes we’ll serve it plain with sauces on the side, but more often I boil al dente noodles, then toss them into a frying pan with other ingredients for a minute.

The corn noodles have a noticeably sweet flavor that pairs well with other cheerful ingredients — we used olive oil, almond slivers, asparagus and cherry tomatoes. They have a good texture when served right away, but I wouldn’t cook this if there were likely to be a delay between cooking and eating, since they’ll soon stick together much more than typical spaghetti.

The oat noodles were easier to work with in terms of texture, but they had a relatively bland, earthy taste on their own. I liked them when they were well-coated with soy sauce and sesame oil, but I assume that this undermines any health benefit of choosing these instead of your usual pasta. Still, they’re much cheaper than many other gluten-free noodle options, and they’re definitely fun in spicy soups, where they’re mostly contributing calories and an interesting texture.

Springtime Corn Noodles

Per person, use:

2½ ounce bundle of corn noodles

⅓ cup blanched almond slivers

5 ounces cooked great northern beans, rinsed and drained

6 stalks of asparagus cut into 1-3 inch pieces

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

½ tablespoon olive oil

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon garlic

Boil the noodles according to the package instructions, probably about 5 minutes for al dente noodles. Place the asparagus in a nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron pan, cook for 1 minute at medium heat with a cover in place. Add the beans, stir and cover again to cook for an additional 2 minutes.

Uncover the pan and continue to cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add the almonds, tomatoes, and spices. After 1 minute, add the cooked, drained noodles and the olive oil, stir well, remove from heat after 1 final minute.

Hearty Oat Noodles

Per person, use:

2½ ounce bundle of oat noodles

2 peeled carrots cut into 2-3 inch sticks

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

5 ounces cooked black beans, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoons chopped pepper pieces — bell pepper for mild, poblano for medium, jalapeno or serrano for spicy

⅛ teaspoon sesame seeds

1 teaspoon dried unsweetened cherries

½ teaspoon cooking oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon sesame oil

Boil the oat noodles according to package instructions, probably about 6 minutes for al dente noodles.

In a nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron pan, add the cooking oil, carrots, ginger, black beans and pepper, cook for 5 minutes at medium heat in an uncovered pan, stirring every 1-2 minutes.

Add the drained, cooked noodles, sesame seeds, and dried cherries, stir well and heat for an additional 1 minute on medium. Before serving, drizzle with soy sauce and sesame oil.

