Mining would use far less energy with code change, environmentalists say. Notoriously, mining Bitcoin uses as much energy as some developed countries. Rather than calling for an end to mining, a coalition of environmental groups is urging Bitcoin blockchain gatekeepers to switch from the “proof of work” standard required to mine Bitcoin to “proof of stake.” Rival cryptocurrency Ethereum plans to switch to proof of stake, which it says can reduce energy usage by 99% compared to proof of work, which requires miners to show that they have solved complex math problems that take a lot of computing power.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO