Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for March 29

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is March 29, the 88th day of the year — 277 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1795, pianist and composer Ludwig van Beethoven, then 24 years old, gave his first public performance at Vienna’s Burgtheater.

Here & Now

• Parents with children in the Portsmouth school district spoke up in favor of a General Assembly bill that would create a support system for students with learning disabilities or special education needs.

The Senate Education Committee on March 23 heard testimony from a number of parents — including two from Portsmouth — regarding Senate bill 2573, which aims to establish an ombudsman to advocate for families seeking an individualized education plan, or 504 plan.

“The (Portsmouth) public school district has completely failed my 9-year-old son and left him without access to a free, appropriate, public education,” Marielle Clair, a teacher within the district, said in her testimony.

You can read my full story here.

• Speaking of schools, the effort fix up the buildings in Middletown via a bond measure hit a snag because the plans didn't satisfy state Department of Education requirements.

"RIDE really put a wrinkle in our plans here … We may end up missing this bond cycle, unfortunately," Charlie Roberts, co-chair of the School Building Committee, told reporter Laura Damon. Read the story here.

• The sparring over control of Touro Synagogue continued Monday when the two congregations — one from Newport and the other from New York — appeared in court on a motion to enforce a settlement that would allow the Newport congregation to occupy the synagogue through June 2024. Providence Journal reporter Katie Mulvaney has the story.

• Reporter Savana Dunning writes about Tiffany Aponte, who initially had a tough time finding her footing in the male-centric barbershop industry. But she was given an opportunity and she the most of the it. Now she's opened her own business off Memorial Boulevard. Read the story here.

• Tiverton police identified the man killed in a single-car crash on Crandall Road on Friday. Read more here.

• Now that sports reporter Steve Rogers has wrapped up his postseason basketball coverage, he's moved on to hockey. He highlights team MVPs, most improved players and other superlatives from the local squads. Check it out here.

• The Cliff Walk Commission will meet for the first time today since a portion of the famed walkway crumbled and fell into the ocean. Find the meeting agenda below.

• Speaking of the Cliff Walk, miss the dancing at Forty Steps on Sunday? You'll definitely want to check out this video from Jeff Thomas. And thanks to Ann Arnold for passing along this photo of the event taken by Lew Abramson.

• Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 2 cents from last week, now $4.20 a gallon, according to AAA Northeast. That's 61 cents higher than a month ago, $1.42 higher than a year ago and 4 cents lower than the current national average.

Rise & Shine! is powered by Daily News subscribers, who make this newsletter possible. If you appreciate what you're reading, help support it by becoming a digital subscriber for as little as $1. Click here to get started.

Born today

Lucy Lawless (actress), 54

Elle Macpherson (model), 58

Billy Beane (baseball executive), 60

Marina Sirtis (actress), 67

Walt Frazier (athlete), 77

Weather report

Low tides: 12:07 a.m., 12:45 p.m.

High tides: 6:29 a.m., 6:51 p.m.

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m. Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Water temperature: 43.5 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Newport

Cliff Walk Commission, 4:30 p.m.

Tree Commission, 6 p.m.

Portsmouth

Board of Canvassers, 6 p.m.

Tiverton

Board of Canvassers, 3 p.m.

Harbor Commission, 7 p.m.

Local obituaries

Today is …

National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

National Vietnam War Veterans Day

World Piano Day

Trivia Tuesday

Long before the hotel on Goat Island was a Gurney's, it was a Sheraton in the early 1970s. Back then, what was the astronomical name of the restaurant inside? Send guesses to sbarrett@newportri.com.

Not all morning newsletters are created equal. Rise & Shine! has become the go-to source for Newport County residents. Help spread the word. Forward this to a friend, who can get their own copy by signing up here.