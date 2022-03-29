ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

McCormick: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $154.9 million. The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit...

www.thehour.com

Benzinga

Recap: BioNTech Q4 Earnings

BioNTech BNTX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BioNTech beat estimated earnings by 70.09%, reporting an EPS of $13.93 versus an estimate of $8.19. Revenue was up $5.92 billion from the same period last...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

UPDATE: Trulieve profit falls short of estimates as it books charges related to Harvest acquisition

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, +1.22% TRUL, +1.17% posted weaker-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as it booked charges and costs related to the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation which closed last October. The Tallahassee, Florida-based company swung to a loss of $71.5 million, or 49 cents a share, in the quarter, after earnings of $3.0 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding $73.3 million of non-recurring fair value of inventory step up, and transaction, acquisition and integration charges linked to the Harvest deal, the company had per-share earnings of 1 cent, below the 19 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 81% to $305.3 million. The FactSet consensus was changed after the numbers were released to $304.3 million from $381 million. The company added 58 dispensaries in the quarter, including 49 that came with Harvest. It now operates 162 retail dispensaries and has more than 4 million sq. feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the U.S. Trulieve is now expecting 2022 revenue to range from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.8 billion. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 52% in the last 12 months, while the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Immunome Q4 Earnings

Immunome IMNM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 19.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Jumped as Much as 14.5% Today

Investors were pleased to read Dave & Buster's earnings update, as the company's recent sales trends suggest it's finally back from the pandemic hit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Soligenix Q4 Earnings

Soligenix SNGX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix missed estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $33.33 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Lululemon Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Sales Outlook

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report shares jumped firmly higher Wednesday after it posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and said it could offset input cost increases with 'selective' price hikes for its athletic and leisure apparel. Vancouver-based Lululemon said 2022 revenues would likely come in between $7.49...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Consolidated Water: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q4 earnings results. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Elbit Systems Q4 Earnings

Elbit Systems ESLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 02:43 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Elbit Systems beat estimated earnings by 13.23%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $1.89. Revenue was up $116.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Allied Esports's Earnings Outlook

Allied Esports AESE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Allied Esports will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Allied Esports bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Chewy stock tumbles as earnings highlight supply and cost pressures

Shares of Chewy Inc. were tumbling in after-hours trading Tuesday after the online purveyor of pet products fell short of expectations with its latest results, citing cost pressures and negative impacts on supply. The company recorded a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $63.6 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas...
MARKETS
Benzinga

MillerKnoll Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Beats Profit Expectation

MillerKnoll Inc MLKN reported third-quarter net sales growth of 74.3% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, +20.3% on an organic basis, in line with the consensus of $1.03 billion. The company stated that sales growth continued to be constrained due to global supply chain and labor supply disruptions and impacted net sales by ~$34 million during the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crown ElectroKinetics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Crown ElectroKinetics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Edap TMS's Earnings

Edap TMS EDAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Edap TMS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Edap TMS bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Occidental Petroleum Rises After Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reveals 14.6% Stake

(Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp shares rose on Thursday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it spent nearly $1 billion on additional shares in the oil company, giving it a 14.6% stake. Berkshire disclosed in a Wednesday night regulatory filing that it owns 136.4 million Occidental shares, including 18.1...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sanara MedTech's Earnings Outlook

Sanara MedTech SMTI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sanara MedTech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27. Sanara MedTech bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Micron Stock Is Moving Higher After Hours

Micron Technology Inc MU is trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above anlayst estimates. Micron reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $7.79 billion, which beat the $7.52 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share, which...
STOCKS

