Ifeanyi Maijeh made the tough decision to stay at Rutgers. Now he plans to do something with it. No one would have batted an eye if the defensive tackle had passed on his final year of eligibility after last season and entered the NFL draft. Maijeh has the size and the tape and produced at a high level last fall. Had he declared, there is a good chance he would be positioned to hear his name called with a good pre-draft season. But after giving the jump plenty of thought, the Queens native decided to stay put.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO