The Real Deal: Rotisserie chicken may be affordable, but is it healthy?

Rotisserie chicken is an affordable, convenient and delicious dinner many of us grab from the market.

But, according to some testing done by Consumer Reports, the ingredients that make them so delicious may not be healthy.

The National Chicken Council estimates more than 950 million rotisserie birds will fly off store shelves this year. And with good reason as they are an inexpensive way to add protein to your diet.

But why are the chickens so appealing and the aroma so enticing?

Manufacturers often inject the bird with a solution that will pump up the moisture and flavor. That often means added sugars and salt.

According to Consumer Reports tests, some retailers were worse than others.

Rotisserie chickens are required to have ingredients on the label. So it’s up to you to read them correctly.

You can still make rotisserie chickens a go-to meal, according to dieticians. But you need to be careful about what you are pairing them up with. Maybe add steamed veggies and a baked potato to reduce the sugar and salt.

Toss the leftover chicken and bones in a Ziploc bag and freeze for soup. Eat the chicken soon after purchase or refrigerate and warm up later.

