Richmond, VA

Richmond City Council rejects initial funding for new George Wythe High School

By Autumn Childress
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The future of a new George Wythe High School is still uncertain after city council rejected a plan to transfer $7.3 million in construction funds to the school board.

The decision came after months of division between the school board and city council over who should control the construction process and the size of the school.

Tensions run high between Richmond City Council, School Board over George Wythe construction

Several school board members stand firm in their plan for a 1,600 seat building; however, the reluctance from the City comes over projected population growth in the southside of Richmond.

To account for this, council proposed a 2,000 seat school.

On Monday night, six council votes were needed in order to pass this ordinance. Of the seven members in the meeting, four voted yes while three abstained. Council members Michael Jones and Ellen Robertson were not present.

School board members Cheryl Burke and Dawn Page agreed with council’s decision, saying there is division amongst the school board on this process.

“Our house is not in order,” said Burke.

“We are not aligned,” Page added. “At the end of the day, it’s not about the grown ups, its about students we werve in this city.”

During public comment, several community activists and parents also expressed outrage over the lack of movement.

“They need to have their hindparts spanked and not come out until they get it straight,” said Charles Willis in reference to the school board.

“It’s time for George Wythe to be the pride of the southside,” added another parent.

Meanwhile, Richmond Public Schools is moving forward with its community engagement process. The district is holding a series of meetings to learn what families would want to see in a new George Wythe High School.

