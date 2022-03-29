Lightsabers to Make a Return to Fortnite in Chapter 3: Season 2, According to Leaks

Almost two years after its reveal, and after two years of silence and media blackout, Hogwarts Legacy resurfaced today with a new release window and the first-ever look at its gameplay. The latter wasn't just limited to a new trailer either, but a meaty dive into the game complete with lots and lots of raw, uncut footage. And it's enough to have Harry Potter fans very excited, however, there were some concerns raised as well. For one, the lip-syncing isn't great. Meanwhile, some of the voice acting isn't great either. These are smaller issues that, to an extent, can be fixed or at least improved. There was a larger concern though, and it was that the game was going to have microtransactions. Why were there concerns over this? Well, in the new footage, there are timers on potion-making that require lengthy waits, loads of customization, and a unique currency called "Moonstones." If this sounds familiar, it's because it sounds like a set-up for microtransactions. Thankfully, there are none.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO