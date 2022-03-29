Near record-low temps Tuesday morning ahead of slight warm up

PITTSBURGH — You will need the heavy coat this morning. Temperatures are near the record low temperature this morning, starting out in the teens for most.

After a snowy past few days, quiet weather returns. It will be accompanied by sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s today.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Much warmer air is on the way. Temperatures will escalate into the 60s tomorrow. A system will bring showers tomorrow morning. A wintry mix is possible for some first thing in the morning.

Expect more warmth and more rain on Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question. Isolated severe storms are possible for most of the area. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest timing.

