CHICO — With gas prices on the rise and the spring season starting March 20, sports stores in Chico have started to see an increase in bike sales. Claire Williams, a manager at Chico Sports Ltd, said that bike sales have slightly increased at the store because of the weather. However, Williams said she thinks the store will start to see an additional increase of bike sales because of gas prices.

CHICO, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO