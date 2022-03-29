ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bo Thompson: Dr. Thompson – Oscar Slap Flap

By johnmoore1110
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1fc8_0esreG2O00

Our media expert Dr. Robert Thompson joins Bo Thompson with his take on the Will Smith slap of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, and Apple TV+ trumps Netflix in a bit of an upset on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Apple Tv
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith on Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving in the gates of the Smiths’ Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as it snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived at the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
MarketWatch

Oscars 2022: A list of the Academy Awards nominees

Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. (Here’s your guide on what channel the Oscars is on for those tuning in by TV, as well as where you can stream the Oscars and the nominated movies online this weekend.)
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards: ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Wins Best Picture & Jane Campion Is Best Director; ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Succession’ Top TV – Full List

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s The Power of the Dog won Best Picture at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards tonight, and Jane Campion followed her DGA Award win this week by taking home the Best Director trophy. She also took the Adapted Screenplay prize. MGM’s Paul Thomas Anderson pic Licorice Pizza won Best Comedy Feature. Check out the full winners list below. Jessica Chastain took Best Actress for Searchlight’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Will Smith followed with Best Actor for Warner Bros’ King Richard. When the latter’s speech ran on a bit, the play-off music welled up. “Best Actor should get a little...
MOVIES
NBC Bay Area

Here's Where You Can Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films at Home

Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here's where you can watch:. On Netflix. “The Power of the Dog”— The leading nominee with a dozen...
MOVIES
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTAM/WBTFM

262
Followers
613
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte’s news talk station!

 https://wbt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy