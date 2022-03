The ball was found. But the rules of golf said it was lost. And Matthew Jordan could not recover. In a wild sequence during Sunday’s final round of the Qatar Masters on the European Tour, Jordan took a two-stroke lead into the 10th hole at Doha Golf Club, hit his second shot left, couldn’t find it, then was stung after it was — but only after the three minutes allocated to search. From there, Jordan bogeyed the 10th and four of the next five holes, and he tied for fifth.

