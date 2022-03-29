ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Star 'Open-Minded' About Future Amidst Exit Links

By Kaustubh Pandey
 1 day ago

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is said to be 'open-minded' about his future at Old Trafford despite links with a move away from the club.

Rashford's form this season has been poor for United and that has sparked criticism and talk of a potential exit in the summer, amidst links with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Rob Dawson reported about the situation of Rashford recently, reporting that the Englishman is in line to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, alongside the likes of Luke Shaw and even Bruno Fernandes.

The report claims that while Rashford's future may be in doubt, he is open-minded about what the future holds at Old Trafford.

He is said to be in no hurry to decide his next career move and is willing to take his time to do so.

It is also suggested that he is keen to win back his place at United and wants to play at the World Cup with England.

