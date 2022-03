A man from Massachusetts has travelled to Ukraine to help his daughter and grandson escape the Russian invasion. “I did what any dad would do, I guess, in this situation,” William Hubbard told WCVB from the border between Ukraine and Slovakia. His daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, gained national attention in 2018 when she was invited to study at a prestigious ballet school in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.Ukraine news - live updates Mr Hubbard is travelling with his daughter and his eight-month-old grandson. Ms Hubbard’s boyfriend, the baby’s father, cannot leave as Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60...

POLITICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO