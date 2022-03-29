ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa's Best Burger contest reveals Top 10 finalists, eight of which are new contenders

By Ronna Faaborg, Ames Tribune
 1 day ago
The finalists for Iowa’s Best Burger have been announced, and the list includes eight newcomers to the Top 10, including West Towne Pub in Ames.

“This is something we were hoping for, and we’re excited about it,” Jason Mikkelsen, co-owner of West Towne Pub, said.

“I’ve been here seven years and we’ve never been nominated for the Top 10 before, so it’s pretty exciting,” Jessica Scott, general manager at West Towne, said.

Mikkelsen has changed a few things about the pub’s burgers in the past year and a half, he said.

“We changed up the beef so it’s a different grind than before. We also changed the kitchen equipment, going from a char-broiler to a flattop, and I think that makes a juicier burger,” he said. “The beef blend is a higher fat content. Fat equals flavor.”

West Towne starts with larger burger patties because the higher fat content causes the burger to shrink more during cooking. “The fat cooks off,” he said.

Burgers go on a toasted brioche bun and “toppings are toppings, but you’ve got to make sure you use quality toppings,” Mikkelsen said.

The cheeseburger and Town Bacon Cheeseburger, with apple wood-smoked bacon and a choice of cheese, are some of the most popular menu items at West Towne.

There are also some specialty burgers.

“For the One Eyed Jack, they cook the egg on the same flattop with bacon and ham and pepper jack cheese all stacked on top,” Scott said.

The Skippy Burger is covered with chunky peanut butter, then topped with bacon and provolone cheese. The Caribbean Burger is slathered with West Towne’s barbecue sauce and topped with mango salsa, cheddar cheese and bacon.

The Top 10 nod is especially important to West Towne Pub and the other nominees as they’re ramping up after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re a little bit busier now, but we still have a higher cost of goods, higher labor, higher utilities, so it’s still kind of in a holding pattern,” Mikkelsen said. “We’ve had customers coming in saying they saw we got nominated, so it is helping bring people in, so it’s good.”

With eight of the Top 10 as new qualifiers, returning restaurants are Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill in Wilton and Foodie Garage Eatery in Dubuque, both of which were finalists in 2021.

This year, customers cast more than 5,400 votes for restaurants in 265 Iowa towns.

“This year’s Top 10 restaurants are award-winning worthy but are only a few of the many restaurants in Iowa that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving our beef products to their customers on behalf of Iowa’s beef farmers,” Kylie Peterson, director of marketing for the Iowa Beef Industry Council, said in a news release.

A panel of anonymous judges will visit the Top 10 restaurants and evaluate the burgers based on taste, appearance and proper doneness — which means they’ve been cooked to 160 degrees.

The winning burger will be announced May 3 as the Iowa beef industry kicks off May Beef Month.

Since 2010, Iowa’s Best Burger has honored these restaurants as the winners:

  • 2021, Bambino’s, Ossian
  • 2020, Twisted Tail Steakhouse & Saloon, Beebeetown
  • 2019, Wood Iron Grille, Oskaloosa
  • 2018, Cafe Baudelaire, Ames
  • 2017, The Smokin’ Hereford, Storm Lake
  • 2016, The Chuckwagon Restaurant, Adair
  • 2015, The Cider House, Fairfield
  • 2014, Brick City Grill, Ames
  • 2013, 61 Chop House Grille, Mediapolis
  • 2012, Coon Bowl III, Coon Rapids
  • 2011, Rusty Duck, Dexter
  • 2010, Sac County Cattle Company, Sac City

Top 10 Burger List includes 8 new finalists

The restaurants making the Top Ten list, in alphabetical order:

